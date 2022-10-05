Teleport Self Reported Market Cap Hits $40.50 Million (PORT)

Teleport (PORT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Teleport token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Teleport has a market capitalization of $40.50 million and $309,203.00 worth of Teleport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Teleport has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Teleport alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00145708 BTC.

Teleport Token Profile

Teleport was first traded on September 13th, 2022. Teleport’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. Teleport’s official Twitter account is @teleportnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Teleport’s official website is www.teleport.eco.

Teleport Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Teleport (PORT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Teleport has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Teleport is 0.00494613 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $209,409.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.teleport.eco/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teleport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teleport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teleport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Teleport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teleport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.