Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.61

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 1550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Down 38.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Increases Dividend

Tenaga Nasional Berhad ( OTCMKTS:TNABY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.15. Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

