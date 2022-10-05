TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22.98 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $297.18 million and $22.98 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00085861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00064302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00018262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000257 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008502 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,888,504 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TerraClassicUSD has a current supply of 10,254,324,365.51106 with 9,815,043,955.183296 in circulation. The last known price of TerraClassicUSD is 0.03122212 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 653 active market(s) with $15,987,443.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terra.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

