Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $169.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

