Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $133.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,741. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

