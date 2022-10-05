Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.56. 73,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.75 and its 200-day moving average is $168.73.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

