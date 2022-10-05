Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after acquiring an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.12. The company had a trading volume of 163,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,666. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.75 and its 200 day moving average is $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

