Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Increased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.46. 102,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,666. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

