The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Clorox were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after buying an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Clorox Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.67. 21,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

