The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for 2.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $277.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,319. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.99 and a 200-day moving average of $334.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $262.91 and a one year high of $435.79.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.75.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

