The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $220.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $225.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.19 and a 200 day moving average of $220.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $234.56.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total value of $664,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,359 shares in the company, valued at $70,357,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,688 shares of company stock valued at $53,675,007. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.