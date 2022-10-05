The Winkyverse (WNK) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

The Winkyverse (WNK) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. The Winkyverse has a total market capitalization of $22.54 million and approximately $134,999.00 worth of The Winkyverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Winkyverse has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Winkyverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00145246 BTC.

About The Winkyverse

The Winkyverse’s genesis date was November 29th, 2016. The Winkyverse’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Winkyverse is www.getwinkies.com. The Winkyverse’s official Twitter account is @thewinkies1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Winkyverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Winkyverse (WNK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Winkyverse has a current supply of 7,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Winkyverse is 0.00320372 USD and is down -11.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $200,711.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getwinkies.com.”

