Thetan Arena (THG) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Thetan Arena (THG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. Thetan Arena has a total market cap of $23.01 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Thetan Arena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thetan Arena token can now be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thetan Arena has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004784 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001807 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.38 or 0.01601277 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Thetan Arena Token Profile

THG is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2021. Thetan Arena’s total supply is 420,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,231,667 tokens. Thetan Arena’s official website is thetanarena.com. Thetan Arena’s official Twitter account is @thetanarena and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thetan Arena

According to CryptoCompare, “Thetan Arena (THG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thetan Arena has a current supply of 420,000,000 with 113,584,953.66 in circulation. The last known price of Thetan Arena is 0.08917727 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,018,695.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thetanarena.com.”

