Thrupenny (TPY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $180,216.00

Thrupenny (TPY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Thrupenny has a market capitalization of $145.54 million and approximately $180,216.00 worth of Thrupenny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thrupenny has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Thrupenny token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thrupenny alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00145423 BTC.

Thrupenny Profile

Thrupenny’s genesis date was July 20th, 2022. Thrupenny’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,000,000 tokens. Thrupenny’s official Twitter account is @thrupennydefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thrupenny’s official website is thrupenny.io.

Thrupenny Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrupenny (TPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Thrupenny has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Thrupenny is 0.3133962 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $166,541.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thrupenny.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrupenny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrupenny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrupenny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrupenny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrupenny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.