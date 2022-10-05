Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.88

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBCP. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 511,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 232,744 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 830,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 105,184 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,537,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

