TimeScale Financial Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,348,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after buying an additional 1,175,314 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. 294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

