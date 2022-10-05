TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $202,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,063.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 176,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 562,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after buying an additional 128,761 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,157. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.