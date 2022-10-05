TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $987,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,405,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 136,365 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHZ traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

