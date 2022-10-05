TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 57 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NOW traded down $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $407.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.71 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

