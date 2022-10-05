Tnf LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Tnf LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 791.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,736,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.32. 425,253 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20.

