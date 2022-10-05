Tnf LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tnf LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of UNP traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.66. 96,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,709. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.73 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.92 and its 200-day moving average is $226.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

