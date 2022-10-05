Tnf LLC Has $15.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tnf LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tnf LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,849 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 44,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $53.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

