Tnf LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tnf LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.4% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,369 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,128,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,669.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 842,449 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. 67,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

