Tnf LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tnf LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 80,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 439,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after buying an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 140,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,259,303 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88.

