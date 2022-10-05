Tnf LLC Has $875,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tnf LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,578,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IJH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.87. 130,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,514. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.58.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

