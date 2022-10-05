Tomb Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $10.99 Million (TOMB)

Tomb (TOMB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Tomb has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tomb has a market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $199,995.00 worth of Tomb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tomb token can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Tomb alerts:

Tomb Token Profile

Tomb launched on May 30th, 2021. Tomb’s total supply is 300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,459,983 tokens. Tomb’s official Twitter account is @tombfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tomb’s official website is tomb.finance.

Tomb Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tomb (TOMB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Tomb has a current supply of 300,001 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tomb is 0.03560291 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $545,155.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomb.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tomb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tomb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tomb using one of the exchanges listed above.

