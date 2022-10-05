TOR (TOR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.07 Million

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One TOR token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOR has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and $176,295.00 worth of TOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOR has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

About TOR

TOR’s launch date was February 10th, 2022. TOR’s total supply is 17,070,482 tokens. The Reddit community for TOR is https://reddit.com/r/hectordao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOR’s official Twitter account is @hector_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOR is tor.cash.

Buying and Selling TOR

According to CryptoCompare, “TOR (TOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOR has a current supply of 17,070,482.49 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TOR is 0.99825873 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $250,451.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tor.cash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.