Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 1,172 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 111,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172,106. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66. The firm has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.