Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.25.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

