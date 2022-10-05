Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.5% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 124,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after purchasing an additional 84,783 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 18,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 79,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,157,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,479,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $267.10 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

