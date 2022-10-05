Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.48 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.84% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,360,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,291,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

Shares of UYG stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,631. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

