Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 70,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,691. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

