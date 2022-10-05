Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Amgen by 52.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $7,131,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 18.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.31. 13,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.