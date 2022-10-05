Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for about 1.6% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.32% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 54,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

Shares of QLD stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 236,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,506. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $94.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

