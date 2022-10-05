Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,217 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 2.0% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $212.78. 6,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,968. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.35 and a 200 day moving average of $224.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

