Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 3,822 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.78% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ROM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. 8,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

