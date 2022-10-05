Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 815 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after acquiring an additional 734,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.51. 8,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,511. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.61. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

