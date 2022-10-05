TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $396.24

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 396.24 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 291 ($3.52). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 294.50 ($3.56), with a volume of 709,616 shares.

TR Property Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of £913.97 million and a P/E ratio of 329.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 360.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 395.10.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at TR Property Investment Trust

In other news, insider David Watson bought 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,871.64 ($24,011.16).

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.