Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 87,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 100,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.07).

Trackwise Designs Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.18.

Trackwise Designs Company Profile

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products for use in aerospace, medical, scientific, industrial, and automotive sectors.

