TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $3.17. 247,051 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 60,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

TradeUP Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Institutional Trading of TradeUP Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TradeUP Global stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.82% of TradeUP Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

TradeUP Global Company Profile

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

