Tranche Finance Price Hits $0.0511 on Top Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $1.02 million and $36,269.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official website is tranche.finance. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards.”

