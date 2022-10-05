TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.63

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.63 and traded as low as C$12.21. TransAlta shares last traded at C$12.58, with a volume of 864,873 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. CSFB dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransAlta to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.00.

TransAlta Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$458.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4931341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.69%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading

