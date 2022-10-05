TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Shares Up 3%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.65. 8,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 6,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

TravelSky Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

