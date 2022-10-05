Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 9,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 34,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Treasury Metals Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

About Treasury Metals

(Get Rating)

Treasury Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Goliath gold mining project, Goldcliff property, and Lara property. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

