Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,128,708 shares.The stock last traded at $57.30 and had previously closed at $58.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Trimble Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $301,255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2,428.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,069 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Trimble by 299.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,307 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Trimble by 10,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

