Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 3.1% Higher

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $29.59. 54,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,578,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Trip.com Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 0.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.