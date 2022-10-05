Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 3.1% Higher

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $29.59. 54,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,578,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,905,000 after buying an additional 3,838,552 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,527,000 after buying an additional 2,746,975 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after buying an additional 2,696,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after buying an additional 2,045,920 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.