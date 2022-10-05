Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TROX. StockNews.com cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tronox has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tronox by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Tronox by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.