Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TROX. StockNews.com cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
Tronox Stock Performance
Shares of Tronox stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tronox has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tronox by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Tronox by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
