TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $179.42

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 179.42 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 136.19 ($1.65). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 144.60 ($1.75), with a volume of 42,211 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £278.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,560.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

