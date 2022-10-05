TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $179.42

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 179.42 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 136.19 ($1.65). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 144.60 ($1.75), with a volume of 42,211 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
The stock has a market cap of £278.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,560.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72.
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
