UCoin (UCOIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,411.00

UCoin (UCOIN) traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. UCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $11,411.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UCoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005452 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010688 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About UCoin
UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 coins. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucointeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UCoin Coin Trading
