UDR (NYSE:UDR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.42

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.42 and last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 2398619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in UDR by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

